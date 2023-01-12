If your birthday is today: Speak with passion and let your persuasive wisdom convince others to join you. Don't let the little things get to you. Trust, moderation and well-thought-out plans will lead to success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Breathe deep to get relief. Embrace the highs and lows with positivity, and seek out people who can help make your dreams come true.

