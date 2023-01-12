If your birthday is today: Speak with passion and let your persuasive wisdom convince others to join you. Don't let the little things get to you. Trust, moderation and well-thought-out plans will lead to success.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Breathe deep to get relief. Embrace the highs and lows with positivity, and seek out people who can help make your dreams come true.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be open and offer your services to those who need help, but do your own thing when it comes to home and family.
Recommended for you
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Sign, seal and deliver the goods; a positive change will occur. An opening is a perfect fit. Don't let anger get in the way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Verify information before passing it along. Don't cut corners. Don't be daunted by uncertainty. Choose the most inviting path.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll get a mixed message from someone you thought you knew well. Don't hesitate to ask questions. An acquaintance will make a comment that will help you make a wise decision.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Set the pace and see who can keep up. A well-rounded group can make a difference. Give others the freedom to express themselves.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Deal with confusion and chaos at home and work. Be responsible for your decisions. Make commitments based on your ability get things done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Discuss ideas with people who share your sentiments to find a clear passage to a brighter future. Don't tolerate poorly run operations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your attention to detail is remarkable but time-consuming. Balance and structure are essential. Critical comments will not motivate others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll have difficulty keeping a secret. A change you desire won't be shared by family or colleagues. Make personal gain a priority.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Your reputation and integrity are in danger. Make sure any information you share is verified. A direct approach will spare you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Emotions and reality will clash if you aren't straightforward. Showing interest in what others do will motivate you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.