The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-states. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.
Cedar Rapids
U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)
Stone Temple Pirates, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, $45-$75.
Brett Young, 8 p.m. Nov. 5. $39.50-$165.
For King and Country, 7 p.m. Nov. 13. $25-$150.
Kansas, 8 p.m. Nov. 13. $45.50-$125.
Big Bad Voo Doo Daddy, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $34-$54.
Clint Black, 8 p.m. Dec. 11. $49.50-$135.50.
Postmodern Jukebox, 7 p.m. Dec. 12. $39.50-$185.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 17. $35-$75.
Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland, 7 p.m. June 1, 2022. $42.
Riverdance, 7:30 p.m. June 9. $53-$78.
Iowa City
The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. $15-$180.
Dar Williams, with Heather Maloney, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $15-$50.
Bob Mould, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. $20-$35.
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. $55.50-$75.70.
Billy Prine, 7 p.m. Nov. 1. $20-$39.
Todd Snider, 8 p.m. Nov. 3. $15-$25.
Richard Thompson, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. $20-$59.50.
Squirrel Nut Zippers, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. $35-$55.
Watkins Family Hour, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. $20-$32.
Anais Mitchell, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. $20-$45.
Bettye Lavette, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. $20-$35.
Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Matt Sweeney “Superwolves” and Jonathan Richman, 7:30 p.m. March 6. $20-$35.
Bruce Cockburn, 7 p.m. March 13. $50.
Graham Nash, 7:30 p.m. March 29. $20-$69.50.
Janis Ian, 7:30 p.m. May 22. $15-$45.
Madison
Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $50 in advance.
Sierra Hull, 8 p.m. Oct. 29. $25 advance, $30 day of show.
Billy Prine, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. $45.
Todd Snider, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. $30.
Wynonna Judge with the Big Noise, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $45.
Sammy Rae and The Friends, 8 p.m. Nov. 19. $18 advance, $20 day of show.
Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. March 10. $25.
Bruce Cockburn, 8 p.m. March 12, $35.
Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. March 27. $35 advance, $40 day of show.
Quad Cities
Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)
Jason Mraz, 8 p.m. Dec. 7. $59-$89.
Motown Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. $44, $49, $54, $64.
Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. March 8. $39.50, $49.50, $75.
Righteous Brothers, 7:30 p.m. April 27. $50, $60, $70, $90.
TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)
Lee Brice, 7 p.m. Nov. 4. $39.50, $65, $85.
MercyMe, 7 p.m. Nov. 11. From $25.
JoJo Siwa, 7 p.m. Feb. 4. $39.50, $49.50, $69.50.
Tool, 7:30 p.m. March 17. $49.50, $75, $95, $125.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. April 9. $41.75, $62.75, $83.75, $136.25.
Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. June 18. $35, $47, $63, $85.
Wisconsin Dells
Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)
Gary Levox, 8 p.m. Oct. 22. $17.95-$150.
Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. Oct. 29. $19.95-$169.
Home Free, 8 p.m. Oct. 30. $19.95-$150.
Randy Houser, 8 p.m. Nov. 13. $19.95-$65.95.
Little River Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 10. $39.95-$62.95.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 11. $19.95-$69.95.
Josh Turner, 8 p.m. Dec. 17. $19.95-$150.
Rick Springfield, 8 p.m. Dec. 18. $19.95-$150.
Martina McBride, 7 p.m. Jan. 14. $19.95-$150.
Celtic Woman, 8 p.m. April 15. $17.95-$62.95.