Hardcover Fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
2. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Scribner
3. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
4. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
6. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. Once There Were Wolves, Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
10. The Final Girl Support Group, Grady Hendrix, Berkley
11. Velvet Was the Night, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
12. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
13. Damnation Spring, Ash Davidson, Scribner
14. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
4. The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, Mary L. Trump, St. Martin’s
5. All In: An Autobiography, Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, Maryanne Vollers, Knopf
6. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
7. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
8. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker, Penguin Press
9. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
10. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
11. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
12. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
13. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin, Threshold Editions
14. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
15. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig, Penguin Life
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
5. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
6. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
9. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
10. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
11. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
12. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
13. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
15. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
4. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
7. All We Can Save, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.), One World
8. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
10. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
11. Kitchen Confidential, Anthony Bourdain, Ecco
12. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
13. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
14. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
15. All About Love, bell hooks, Morrow
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
8. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
5. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
10. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
12. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
13. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
15. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. The Inheritance Games, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
10. The Downstairs Girl, Stacey Lee, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
11. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
12. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
13. Six Crimson Cranes, Elizabeth Lim, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys, Penguin
Children’s Illustrated
1. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Cat Problems, Jory John, Lane Smith (Illus.), Random House Studio
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
6. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Jr., Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
10. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
11. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
12. Barnyard Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
13. Bodies Are Cool, Tyler Feder, Dial Books
14. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
15. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
5. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR