What do you get when you mix hypnosis with the antics of improvisational comedy?
According to Asad Mecci, one can never be too sure.
“You really never know what you’re going to get,” he said in a phone interview. “But that’s part of what makes it so fun and part of what keeps you on your toes as a performer. Bringing the two ideas of hypnosis and improvisation together works surprisingly well.”
A master hypnotist, Mecci was entertaining with Carnival Cruise Line when the idea to combine hypnosis and improv hit him in 2016. In a daring move, he sent a cold email to a comedian who helped put improv on the mainstream map — Colin Mochrie, of “Whose Line is it Anyway?”
Twenty-four hours later, he received a reply.
“I was shocked because I never thought I’d hear from him,” Mecci said. “And actually, Colin has his email screened because he gets so much fan mail, so I really have to thank whoever passed it on. They must have thought there was something interesting there.”
Since then, the duo has embarked upon multicity tours throughout the United States and Europe with one another, crafting a live experience that is as comedic as it is unpredictable.
They’ll host a family-appropriate performance — dubbed “Hyprov” — as part of the University of Dubuque’s homecoming festivities at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Heritage Center.
During the show, 20 volunteers will be hypnotized on stage. Those 20 will be whittled down to five who will then perform improv scenes with Mochrie while under hypnosis.
“It’s fun. It’s exciting. It’s fast-paced. It’s action-packed. It’s high energy,” Mecci said. “It’s absolute hilarity.”
For Mochrie, it fulfills a valuable aspect of his 40-year career in improv.
“When Asad first approached me, it seemed like an innovative idea, and when we first started out, I was surprised at how well it worked,” Mochrie said in a phone interview. “Part of what I have always loved about my career is that I enjoy being outside of my comfort zone. And to be improvising with people I have just met, who are in a hypnotic state — I can’t be any further out of my comfort zone than that.”
Mochrie first stumbled into improv as a theater student.
“There was a demonstration of this thing called improv, and at the time, it wasn’t something that was really well-known,” he said. “Then, people like Jonathan Winters and Robin Williams came along, and by the early 1980s, it really started to take hold.”
Mochrie’s role on both the British- and American-produced versions of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” — alongside Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles and hosted by Drew Carey — helped to further cement improv in mainstream entertainment.
The American adaptation aired from 1998 to 2007, with a revival launching in 2013. In May, the show was renewed for an 18th season, premiering this month.
It appealed to Mecci, who has enjoyed an impressive career, appearing on Entertainment Tonight, MTV, HGTV and the BBC.
Discovering an interest in hypnosis after suffering a severe sunburn and using visualization techniques to calm the itch, Mecci also works as a mental strength coach, teaching athletes this method to enhance their abilities.
“And now, Colin and I found each other,” he said, with a laugh.
The two describe their pairing as a kind of “survival mode” while performing, being mindful of respecting participants, while simultaneously being aware of the safety of one another on stage.
“You see such honest reactions from people,” Mecci said. “In one instance, I gave the suggestion that the participant would fall madly in love with Colin and propose to him. The participant got down on one knee and — Colin is married — saw Colin’s wedding ring. They were just so shocked. And the audience was on the floor.”
COVID-19 precautions also will be taken. However, both performers said they were enjoying the opportunity to get back in front of a live audience.
“We recently had our first shows in almost two years,” Mochrie said. “It was just like riding a bike. It’s lots of fun, so we’re happy about being back. It has been amazing.”