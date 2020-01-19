When it comes to the conclusion of the holiday season, Barry Manilow might have said it best: “Looks Like We Made It” — past the purchasing of presents, past the potential for impeachment talk in mixed company at the dinner table and, for me in particular, past the inevitable question, “So, what do you eat?”
About two years ago, I pushed meat off my dinner plate and decided to become a vegetarian.
Pause for reaction.
Having never been a devout meat-eater to begin with — and shy of just one more thing to make myself appear a tad stranger to random onlookers — it was something I had been contemplating for awhile. So, it wasn’t a very difficult transition for me to make.
As it turns out, there is a ton of extremely viable and delicious food options for those who are looking to embrace this kind of lifestyle. Plus, it has health perks to boot.
The only time it has annually posed some trouble is during the holidays, when traditionally meaty meals rein supreme.
From potlucks and parties to family gatherings, meat tends to serve as the centerpiece of most holiday dinner tables: Turkey, ham, prime rib, duck, goose, perhaps steak. There even is an entire Christmas tune dedicated to the celebration of carnivores (“The Boar’s Head Carol”).
When you are the only member of your family (and one of a few in your friend group) who doesn’t eat any of the above, among a meat-and-potatoes crowd the answer for some is to simply pile on the potatoes.
Upon a visit to my brother’s home in Sioux City, Iowa, just before Christmas, he and his wife decided to roast a turkey, compensating with veggie options that included an enormous crock pot of cheesy hash browns. They still might have some leftovers in their freezer.
Much to my brother and sister-in-law’s credit, the hash browns were delicious, and I didn’t leave without the recipe. I was touched by the gesture acknowledging my alternative palate.
My mother-in-law has taken to making an extra meal during family gatherings to accommodate my dietary quirk, employing the help of my father-in-law and sister-in-law to taste-test vegetarian dishes in the days leading up to our shared dinner.
My mother usually calls ahead, asks if I’m still a vegetarian, then listens intently as I rattle off a list of foods I can eat or that one easily can make meatless.
However, suddenly removing meat as an option throws a lot of people for a loop — particularly when you happen to reside in a community steeped in agriculture.
I once browsed a menu that boasted vegetarian options, only to find that the establishment simply removed meat from the entree. So, instead of fish on a bed of wild rice, the offering was just the bed of wild rice. Instead of a beef patty, the equivalent of a salad was stuffed in between two slices of bread.
At least they tried.
With more people limiting their diets — whether their reasoning is health or simply wanting to be more knowledgeable about what they’re putting into their bodies — I have my suspicion that alternative meat options and the comfort level of those preparing them will continue to grow. (See: The abundant plant-based burger patties served in place of the salad between two buns by a range of establishments and the growing interest in plant-based diets.)
In the meantime, if you’ve got a vegetarian loved one in your life, I’ve got a great recipe for cheesy hash browns.