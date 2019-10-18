The latest addition to the “Breaking Bad” universe speeds its way to the finish line in the Netflix original, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”
Picking up after the end of the “Breaking Bad” series, the film serves as a definitive finish for the character of Jesse Pinkman. It answers the question of where Pinkman ended up following the chaotic finale.
“El Camino” stars Aaron Paul, the late Robert Forster and Jesse Plemons. The film is directed by “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” creator Vince Gilligan.
The movie serves as a meditative piece of closure on one of the greatest television dramas of all time. The film is supported by Gilligan’s engaging writing, skillful cinematography and a career best performance from Paul.
Jesse’s character arc is resolved quite beautifully. Paul’s interpretation of PTSD and his character’s urgency are exquisite to see unfold. Paul’s nuanced performance is further proof that he deserves more leading man roles. His acting range is on full display as he goes through the gamut of emotions. Paul is the main reason you’ll want to see the film.
Gilligan writes and directs the film with the same passion as he did throughout the television shows. Through a number of flashbacks and flash forwards, Gilligan tells a compelling story about the beloved character. In the end, fans will feel satisfied with the conclusion to Jesse’s arc.
Gilligan is a master of building tension. Through superb writing, he is able to stage conflicts with characters that are nail-biting. The climax draws inspiration from spaghetti Western films.
There also are several clever uses of camera work. A particular use of focus on a gun barrel catchets up the tension of a couple sequences. The camera often reveals information to the audience at key moments that assist in the storytelling. This is what any good film should accomplish — and Gilligan has been doing it for years.
What on the surface might seem like an afterthought, “El Camino” ends up a successful piece of storytelling closure to the series. The pace is deliberately slow, perhaps to a slight fault, but the writing and performances consistently shine.
Paul is dynamite. His emotionally harrowing performance makes the entire film and makes a case for his leading-man potential.
“El Camino” is well worth the ride. I give the film 4.5 stars out of 5. “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” is rated TV-MA and runs for 2 hours and 2 minutes. It is streaming on Netflix.