“Million Dollar Listing
Los Angeles,” 8 p.m. on BRAVO
Altman hunts for his own flagship office space to create some distance from Fredrik Eklund, a former friend who is trying to make his mark on both coasts. Flagg tries to convince his hesitant seller to put in an offer or lose the home forever.
“What Would You Do?,” 9 p.m. on ABC
In a world that seems to be filled every day with one unforeseen set of circumstances after another, the question of how anyone might react when confronted with an unexpected situation assumes even greater importance. Anchor John Quinones returns tonight to launch Season 15 of this ABC News series, which explores how people behave when they think no one is watching, using hidden cameras to capture real-life individuals as they react to provocative scenarios initiated by actors and inspired by current real-world events.