Hunter Fuerste grew up with a love for a dying genre of music.
From an early age, he loved the sounds of big band jazz ensembles coming together to give an authentic live performance. At the age of 8, he started playing trombone, even though his arms were too short at the time to work the slide.
That was in the 1960s, when Sinatra still reigned, but the likes of The Beatles and Bob Dylan already had sunk the claws of rock ’n’ roll into the mainstream. Jazz, swing and big band music was in decline, but none of that mattered to Fuerste. And he would go on to become one of the most successful jazz musicians to hail from Dubuque.
“I just always loved the music,” he said. “I liked the sound of it. It’s what I wanted to play.”
Today, Fuerste runs his family’s ophthalmology business, Fuerste Eye Clinic in Dubuque, but he’s also an active player of big band music and keeping the genre alive.
“It’s one thing to hear it on a record, but it’s completely different to actually hear it performed in front of you,” Fuerste said. “I want to make sure people can still have that experience.”
Fuerste is one of several musicians in the area who have devoted much of their lives to jazz, swing and big band music, and most of them continue to play to this day. While it might not draw the same crowds that it once did, they are determined to play.
“It’s the type of music that I enjoy playing,” said Chuck Bregman, a local jazz pianist. “It’s the kind of music where you need to be focused and you need to have an interest in the music that you are listening to.”
Bregman, like many local jazz artists, took up playing music at an early age. At 3, he began teaching himself how to play piano.
“I had this player piano that I would teach myself on,” Bregman said. “My mom would help me as I figured things out.”
Bregman said he didn’t perform well in school, but he had a natural talent for music and was quickly able to learn and play most tunes. One of his first jobs came when he was 14 playing piano for house parties in Dubuque.
Like Bregman, Platteville, Wis., native Terry Dillon also grew up playing piano, though he temporarily took up trombone in high school. In college, Dillon started playing piano again in some of his first professional gigs.
“I started playing for all sorts of different things and more opportunities kept showing up,” Dillon said. “There were a lot of chances to play back then.”
Eventually, Dillon found himself playing for a local lounge band, and he also toured countries around the Mediterranean as a performer for the United Service Organizations Inc., playing for military personnel stationed in Europe.
“It was a unique way to get over and see the world,” he said.
Other local artists also found early professional success as musicians.
From 1976 to 1977, Fuerste temporarily dropped out of college to play for Guy Lombardo’s Royal Canadians, a world renowned big band ensemble. He remembers playing Lombardo’s last New Year’s Eve broadcast at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel.
“We were playing a concert every night,” Fuerste said. “It was exhausting, but you looked at Guy Lombardo. He was 75, and he could do it.”
Throughout his early 20s, Bregman had a successful career as a musician in Dubuque, playing at the Julien Dubuque Hotel and the Tollbridge Inn.
Starting in the 1990s, Bregman would join Russ Morgan and His Orchestra, one of the oldest continuously running big bands in the U.S.
For 13 years, Bregman served as pianist and road manager for the orchestra and played throughout the United States and Europe.
“We’d play everywhere,” Bregman said. “We got to see a lot of the country.”
Fuerste, Bregman and Dillon would play for a number of other jazz groups and big bands throughout their careers, but they all eventually found themselves returning home.
However, none of them lost their interest in continuing to play live jazz music.
When Frank Sinatra died in 1998, Fuerste said he was inspired to write his own piece of big band music. For the next two years, he spent his free time developing “Swing Out! The Big Band Show,” a musical performance of numerous big band hits from the 1930s and 1940s.
“I wanted to be a part in keeping this music alive,” Fuerste said. “I said that this stuff was too good to let die, so I was going to write a concert.”
Both Bregman and Dillon returned to the tri-state area and continue to play piano to this day. For Dillon, jazz doesn’t hold the same popularity that it once did, but it’s the type of music he loves to play, so he will keep playing it.
“There’s always an element of improvisation with jazz that I really enjoy,” Dillon said. “They can play the same song 10 times, and it will never be the same.”