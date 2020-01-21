“NCIS,” 7 p.m. on CBS
The discovery of a body in the rubble at a test site for an unmanned aerial vehicle sends Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the NCIS team into action to investigate and determine whether the death was an accident or an act of murder in the new episode “Sound Off.” Elsewhere, Palmer (Brian Dietzen) brings a comical level of intensity to his interviews of medical examiner assistant candidates. Sean Murray and Emily Wickersham also star.
“Secrets of the Dead,”
8 p.m. on PBS
The new episode “Bombing Auschwitz” revisits a tense dilemma that arose in 1944, after a pair of Jewish prisoners managed to escape from Auschwitz and subsequently blew the whistle on the horrors being enacted on the prisoners held there.