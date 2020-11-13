“One Flu Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”: That could be the title of a short documentary on peculiar ideas floating around about the flu vaccine. (Psst! Did you hear the old one about the influenza vaccine actually causing the flu? Not a chance!) Well, now folks are worried that getting their flu shot may make them more vulnerable to catching COVID-19. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Research out of the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute indicates the flu vaccine does not raise your risk for other respiratory viruses.
Also, interestingly, a 2019 study by the Cleveland Clinic of nearly 12,000 Americans found those who had the flu and pneumonia shot last year were less likely to test positive for COVID-19. Although it isn’t clear why there is this association, there may be a biological mechanism at play that makes the vaccine cross-protective in some way — plus folks who get those vaccines may be more careful about their overall health and anti-COVID habits.
In any case, it’s not too late to get your flu shot — and it’s recommended for everyone 6 months or older. It’s free for most of you and takes about two weeks for the antibodies to reach a protective level in your body.
Bonus: Although the flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, the steps you’re taking right now to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, such as wearing masks, washing your hands frequently and practicing social distancing, can also significantly help lower your risk for the flu.