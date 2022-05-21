If I were a Lutheran pastor, I could envision gathering the congregation’s “younger saints” Sunday for a children’s sermon and asking the kids, “Who can tell me why Thursday is a special day?”
I would bet all the money in the offering plate that not one tiny hand would go up.
Nor would bigger hands go up if I posed the same question to their parents in the pews.
Lutherans rarely acknowledge Ascension Thursday, 40 days after Easter, marking Christ’s post-resurrection departure from Earth to heaven. Aside from four words in the Apostle’s Creed, we hardly mention it at all.
So why am I paying attention to the Ascension?
Maybe it’s because I’ve been contemplating what Jesus might have felt, as it came time to leave the planet and leave the people among whom he had lived for 33 years.
When Christians talk about God taking on human form, we tend to assume that it was unpleasant — like putting on a smelly, itchy, heavy garment and carrying all the aspects of life in a mortal body (hunger, thirst, fatigue, pain and eventually death) as though humanity were a burden that Jesus couldn’t wait to throw off.
Well, I live in a human body, too. It’s a female body, about twice as old as Christ’s ever was, not nearly as strong, probably much heavier and these days, increasingly weak and tired.
There’s so much I love about being alive — walking, reading, eating, drinking (especially unsweetened jasmine iced tea), swimming, music, art, playing with dogs, stroking purring cats, driving past corn and wheat fields, exploring new places, revisiting familiar places, and most of all, spending time with people whose company I enjoy.
As Jesus walked out of Jerusalem with his friends (read about it in Acts 1), was Christ’s joy at returning to his true home, in heaven, mixed with a little melancholy about saying good-bye to Earth?
Did Jesus, before the Ascension, think back fondly on meals he’d savored with Martha, Mary and Lazarus; on boat rides on the Sea of Galilee with his disciples; on camping with his closest friends on the Mount of Transfiguration; on the sweet taste of fresh fish, broiled seaside and consumed in the company of beloved companions?
Did Jesus think, even for a minute, that he’d miss dwelling among humans, in a human body?
Since he’d conquered death, never to die again, did Jesus contemplate, even in passing, sticking around on Earth for a few more years or decades and experiencing life as a senior citizen?
Jesus had to go home to heaven, of course.
One of the intriguing tidbits of the Ascension story is the disciples’ enduring dimness. Right before the Ascension, one disciple asked Jesus something like, “Now are you going to make Israel great again?”
I can imagine Jesus doing a face palm: “Don’t these fools get it yet?”
Only after Jesus ascended and the Holy Spirit descended, did the disciples/apostles truly understand why Jesus came, why Jesus died and why Jesus rose.
And even though Jesus disappeared into a cloud, the disciples understood that he also kept his promise, as expressed in the last sentence of Matthew’s Gospel: “Lo, I am with you always.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.