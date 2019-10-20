If your birthday is today: Use your energy wisely this year. Stay focused on what’s important to you and get ready to put an end to whatever is holding you back. Branch out and discover what really brings you joy. You are the master of your destiny and happiness. Do what’s right for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don’t labor over what you cannot change, or get into an argument you cannot win. Let go of what’s not working for you and embrace what is. Choose peace over chaos.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Traveling, visiting friends or family or taking on a new challenge that will stimulate your mind and result in personal growth should be a priority. Romance will enhance your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Simple pleasures will be relaxing and rewarding. Consider what makes you happy and brings you peace of mind, and head in that direction. Avoid people who are a negative influence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you look at your options, you’ll come up with a plan that excites you. You are overdue for a personal or professional change, so stop procrastinating and start getting things done.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Don’t feel that you must follow someone who is heading down a path that isn’t right for you. If you follow your heart, you will achieve happiness and gain respect.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Participate in an entertaining event. Spending money on loved ones is encouraged, as long as you don’t take on debt. An idea you have will promote better cash flow.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be faced with a change, and decisions will have to be made. Be patient and willing to compromise and work with a loved one to reach an agreement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A getaway will have an impact on your attitude and will influence the choices you make. Romance is in the stars and will encourage you to take a chance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let the actions of others cause confusion. Go about your business and take care of your needs. Choose to tackle your responsibilities before addressing someone else’s chores.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Turn your dream into a reality. Don’t be afraid to embrace a new adventure. Romance will improve your day and bring you closer to a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t be rattled by sudden changes. Follow your instincts and do what resonates with you. An open mind and the will to take action will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you take part in something you’ve never done before, you will pick up valuable information. An encounter with someone from your past will be enlightening. Romance is encouraged.