An upcoming exhibit at the University of Dubuque’s Bisignano Art Gallery will highlight a group of Dubuquers who put together a project to teach English to children in Ethiopia by providing them with a colorful children’s book.
A free reception for “Celebrate: Living and Learning in Ethiopia” will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, with the exhibit continuing through Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Launched in fall 2021, the 16-page book written for first- and second-graders with hand-drawn Ethiopian illustrations features a school-related story with content on geography, numbers, the English alphabet, shapes, colors and more.
The goal of the humanitarian work led by Doug Bausch, Matt Daughenbaugh, Don Koppes, Gary Olsen, Argaw Oremo, Dave Palmer and Elizabeth Palmer was to provide students with a book that contains learning materials in English.
The book, printed by Kendall Hunt Publishing, is a project of humanitarian support by Friends of Homacho. The Dubuque-based nonprofit organization focuses on water, education and health in Ethiopia.
Friends of Homacho has helped more than 16,000 children with school projects, equipment and supplies, according to a press release. Earlier this fall, Daughenbaugh and Koppes made the journey to deliver 3,000 copies of the book to 12 schools in and around the village of Homacho.
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, during the academic year. The gallery also is open in conjunction with major events in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center. The exhibit also can be viewed at gallery.dbq.edu.