Hardcover Fiction
1. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
2. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
3. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny, Minotaur
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
5. A Slow Fire Burning, Paula Hawkins, Riverhead Books
6. The Magician, Colm Tóibín, Scribner
7. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
8. Poison for Breakfast, Lemony Snicket, Liveright
9. Billy Summers, Stephen King, Scribner
10. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
11. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Harper
12. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
13. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
14. The Guide, Peter Heller, Knopf
15. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint, Maggie Nelson, Graywolf Press
4. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
5. Poet Warrior: A Memoir, Joy Harjo, Norton
6. Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution, Mike Duncan, PublicAffairs
7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
8. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
9. Beautiful Country: A Memoir, Qian Julie Wang, Doubleday
10. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
11. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
12. All In: An Autobiography, Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, Maryanne Vollers, Knopf
13. The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War, Craig Whitlock, The Washington Post
14. The Comfort Book, Matt Haig, Penguin Life
15. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin, Threshold Editions
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
6. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
7. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
9. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
10. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
11. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
12. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
13. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
15. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
5. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
6. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.), One World
9. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
10. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah, One World
11. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
12. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
13. The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters’ Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory, Roxane van Iperen, Harper
14. Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, Anthony Bourdain, Ecco
15. The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair that Changed America, Erik Larson, Vintage
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
5. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
8. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
9. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
10. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
2. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
3. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books
4. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
6. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
12. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
14. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
15. Fast Pitch, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
7. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
8. Six Crimson Cranes, Elizabeth Lim, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
11. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
12. The Last Legacy, Adrienne Young, Wednesday Books
13. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. The Witch Haven, Sasha Peyton Smith, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. The Downstairs Girl, Stacey Lee, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Time for School, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
5. Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination, James Dean, Kimberly Dean, Harper
6. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. I Am Courage: A Book of Resilience, Susan Verde, Peter H. Reynolds (Illus.), Abrams Books for Young Readers
9. Norman Didn’t Do It!: (Yes, He Did), Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
10. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
11. Negative Cat, Sophie Blackall, Nancy Paulsen Books
12. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
14. Cat Problems, Jory John, Lane Smith (Illus.), Random House Studio
15. Dragons Are the Worst!, Alex Willan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix
4. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers