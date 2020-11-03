With extra safety measures taken this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers across the tri-state area have spent a great deal of time reflecting on how different everything looks.
Although challenging, staffers have striven to maintain a positive mindset and forged ahead with blended learning.
“As a teacher, I feel that I can better identify and meet students’ individual needs with the smaller number attending each day,” said Lisa Bradley, a third-grade teacher at Irving Elementary School in Dubuque. “We try to protect our classroom bubble and limit who enters our classroom, and we only interact with the students in our class each day.”
With the social aspect of school limited, school inevitably feels different this year.
“Because of COVID-19, labs are being affected,” said Joseph Carter, a science teacher at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque. “Not being able to have students partner up or work in a group is challenging.”
When relating to the students’ perspective, Carter added that the virtual component of blended learning can be the hardest.
“Students need that social part of their learning because so much of a student’s learning comes from them hanging around each other,” he said.
However, Paul Kilgore, a contemporary literature and advanced placement literature teacher at Dubuque Senior High School, said blended learning has both positives and negatives that come with it.
“Interestingly, what is an obstacle for some is a positive for others,” he said. “In a lot of ways, the hybrid system simulates the traditional college system.”
The pandemic might have the most profound impact on the juniors and seniors Kilgore teaches. But it also might better prepare them for what their future holds.
“I think a lot of kids really like the freedom to manage their time as they see fit and are thriving,” he said.
In other districts, teachers are doing their best to help students, with some getting creative.
Emily Zachary, an English teacher at Platteville (Wis.) High School, has been finding ways to make the hybrid learning model work for her.
“I am trying to incorporate more choice and voice into my curriculum so that students are able to showcase their learning in a variety of ways,” she said. “By creating an interactive choice board, students can utilize technology, creativity, writing and discussion to interact with the standards in the unit.”
While students continue to get used to this method, Zachary also has been doing her best to help them settle in.
“This has been especially important during our hybrid model as we may have to pivot at any given time,” she said.
This year also has seen students become even more tech savvy.
“They are navigating apps with ease,” said Katie Harvey, a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at East Dubuque (Ill.) Elementary School. “Kids sometimes have an easier time adapting to change and going with the flow. I believe they are excited to be back inside a classroom to see their friends and teachers, whether in person or through a computer screen.”
Safety is a key component, and schools are working tirelessly to make this year as close as possible to our “known normal.”
“With every challenge that we have faced, we have made our students smile, feel loved, safe and welcome,” Harvey said.