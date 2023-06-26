If your birthday is today: Simplify your life by decluttering, organizing and replacing bad habits with healthy living. Stick to what you know and do best. Do things yourself and refrain from acting in haste.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Demonstrate who you are and what you have to offer. Keep your emotions secret. A change will lead to some needed wiggle room.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Control your emotions. Don't make an impulsive move based on hearsay. Look for positive alternatives; something good will transpire.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look into something new and exciting, and you'll find a way to incorporate it into your daily routine. A promising partnership will lighten your load. Don't hesitate; make your move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Review what you want to find out. Connect with people who have something to offer. Consider a domestic change that helps eliminate debt. Don't mix love and money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put more thought into stabilizing your home life. If you overspend to impress someone, you are dealing with the wrong person.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Follow the money, look for opportunities and be true to yourself. Ease stress by lowering debt. Find a physical outlet.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Learn from your mistakes regarding trust issues. Share only what you feel comfortable divulging. Pay more attention to how you handle money. Be honest with yourself and others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Live with what you have for now. Pay attention to where every dollar goes and how you care for yourself and the people you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Stabilize your domestic situation. How you handle your finances will impact your relationships. Sell things you no longer need.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Self-improvement will enhance your attitude. Get involved in activities that allow you to show off your attributes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Consider every angle before making a decision. Don’t let your emotions put you in harm's way. Keep your distance from anyone trying to start a fight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Look for financial opportunities. A chance to increase your income and puts more money in your pocket is apparent.