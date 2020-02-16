HARDCOVER FICTION
1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
4. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
5. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
7. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
8. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
9. Dear Edward, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
10. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
11. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
12. Long Bright River, Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
13. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
14. Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick, Zora Neale Hurston, Amistad
15. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Open Book, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street Books
5. Why We’re Polarized, Ezra Klein, Avid Reader Press/S&S
6. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
7. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
8. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
9. Brain Wash, David Perlmutter, MD, et al., Little, Brown Spark
10. Profiles in Corruption, Peter Schweizer, Harper
11. Uncanny Valley, Anna Wiener, MCD
12. Brother & Sister: A Memoir, Diane Keaton, Knopf
13. Successful Aging, Daniel J. Levitin, Dutton
14. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
15. Principles: Life and Work, Ray Dalio, S&S
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
5. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
6. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
7. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
8. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
9. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
10. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
11. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
12. We Must Be Brave, Frances Liardet, Putnam
13. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
14. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
15. The Last Romantics, Tara Conklin, Morrow
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
2. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage
5. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Vintage
6. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
7. Barracoon, Zora Neale Hurston, Amistad
8. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House
9. Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love, Dani Shapiro, Anchor
10. Wild Bill, Tom Clavin, St. Martin’s Griffin
11. Frederick Douglass, David W. Blight, S&S
12. Deep Creek, Pam Houston, Norton
13. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
14. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
15. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
3. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel, Dell
4. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
5. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
6. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central
7. The First Lady, James Patterson, Grand Central
8. Wolf Pack, C.J. Box, Putnam
9. The Tale Teller, Anne Hillerman, Harper
10. The Stranger (Movie Tie-In), Harlan Coben, Dutton
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
2. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
3. Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof, Ivy Claire, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
4. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
5. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
6. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Puffin
9. Here in the Real World, Sara Pennypacker, Balzer + Bray
10. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
13. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
14. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
15. Stargazing, Jen Wang, First Second
YOUNG ADULT
1. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
3. Training Camp, Wesley King, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
4. Legacy and the Queen, Annie Matthew, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
5. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray
7. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin Books
10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
11. The Queen’s Assassin, Melissa de la Cruz, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
12. The Gravity of Us, Phil Stamper, Bloomsbury YA
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Almost American Girl: An Illustrated Memoir, Robin Ha, Balzer + Bray
15. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Love from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Dr. Seuss’s Lovey Things, Dr. Seuss, Tom Brannon (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
5. A Valentine for Uni the Unicorn, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Random House Books for Young Readers
6. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Curious George: I Love You, H.A. Rey, HMH Books for Young Readers
8. Happy Heart, Hannah Eliot, Susie Hammer (Illus.), Little Simon
9. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
10. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
12. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
13. Llama Llama I Love You, Anna Dewdney, Viking Books for Young Readers
14. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Hilo (hardcover and paperback), Judd Winick, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick