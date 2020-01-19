HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
4. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
5. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
6. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
7. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
8. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
9. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
10. Dear Edward, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
11. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
12. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
13. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
14. Trust Exercise, Susan Choi, Holt
15. Long Bright River, Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
4. The Blue Zones Kitchen, Dan Buettner, National Geographic
5. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
6. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
7. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
8. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
9. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
10. Successful Aging: A Neuroscientist Explores the Power and Potential of Our Lives, Daniel J. Levitin, Dutton
11. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
12. Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis, Ada Calhoun, Grove Press
13. Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity, Peggy Orenstein, Harper
14. Principles: Life and Work, Ray Dalio, S&S
15. Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea, Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
5. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
6. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
7. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
8. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
9. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
10. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
11. We Must Be Brave, Frances Liardet, Putnam
12. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
13. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
14. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
15. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Penguin
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
2. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
3. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
4. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. The Fifth Risk, Michael Lewis, Norton
6. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
7. Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo,” Zora Neale Hurston, Amistad
8. Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom, David W. Blight, S&S
9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
10. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
11. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
13. Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House
14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Emotional Intelligence, Harvard Business School Press
15. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. The First Lady, James Patterson, Grand Central
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. In the Woods, Tana French, Penguin
5. The Malta Exchange, Steve Berry, Minotaur
6. The Lying Game, Ruth Ware, Pocket
7. Pieces of Her, Karin Slaughter, Morrow
8. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
9. Elevation, Stephen King, Scribner
10. Silent Night, Danielle Steel, Dell
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
3. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
4. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
5. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Puffin
7. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
11. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
12. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
13. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
14. Clean Getaway, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
15. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
YOUNG ADULT
1. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
4. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
7. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
8. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
9. Call Down the Hawk, Maggie Stiefvater, Scholastic Press
10. Loveboat, Taipei, Abigail Hing Wen, HarperTeen
11. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
12. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
13. Are You Listening?, Tillie Walden, First Second
14. The Prince and the Dressmaker, Jen Wang, First Second
15. Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
3. The Serious Goose, Jimmy Kimmel, Random House Books for Young Readers
4. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
6. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
7. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
10. Love from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
11. Frozen 2 Read-Along Storybook, Disney Press
12. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
13. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
14. The Dinky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
15. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. Legacy of Orisha (hardcover), Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
9. Keeper of the Lost Cities (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Messenger, Aladdin
10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick