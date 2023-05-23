Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Poets, spoken word artists, storytellers and writers are invited to share, perform, listen and celebrate poetry and the spoken word at River Lights Bookstore’s First Friday! Lit Night.
From 6 to 7 p.m. beginning Friday, June 2, River Lights, 1098 Main St., will host a free hour of word sharing on the first Friday of each month.
The monthly event was inspired by an April 2022 poetry reading to honor local haiku artist Bill Pauly, who embraced creative exploration.
Poet Valerie Broadhurst Woerdehoff will host the June 2 kick-off.
For more information, call at 563-556-4391 or email info@riverlights.com.
