For more than four decades, the start of the holiday season in the tri-states hasn’t only been marked by the first flakes of snow. The entrance of a certain jolly resident making his way down Dubuque’s bright and festively lit Fenelon Place Elevator has as well.
Cable Car Square businesses are readying for this weekend’s 47th annual Christmas on the Square, which will feature shopping, live music, food and libations, and, yes, an appearance by Santa Claus.
Traditionally taking place the Friday following Thanksgiving, last year was the first time business owners opted to have the event coincide with Small Business Saturday, a marketing initiative established to encourage holiday shopping to support small, local businesses the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
This year’s event will repeat that, taking place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the base of Fenelon Place Elevator in Cable Car Square.
Food trucks will be present from 3 to 7 p.m., including Taylor Concessions, Chew on This food truck, Rockin 5K BBQ, the Mini Bar, Myson’s Tacos and Burritos, Versus and Happy Hibachi. The Joie Wails Band will perform at 5 p.m. Santa will begin his ride down the elevator at 6 p.m.
“We were hosting two huge events, with Christmas on the Square on Friday and Small Business Saturday,” said Rylynn McQuillen, owner of Fig Leaf and an organizer of the event. “By Sunday, we were all pretty beat. It just made it easier to combine those two events into one. Last year, especially coming off of COVID, it was a great success.”
A new component will see free shuttle services provided by Trolleys of Dubuque (with support from Andersen Windows & Doors) transporting shoppers from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Cable Car Square, the Millwork District, and the Old Main Street and Upper Main Street districts.
Additionally, carolers will perform during the lunch hour. The City of Dubuque also will be offering free parking throughout the day.
It’s part of an effort Dubuque Main Street is spearheading called Holidazzle, encouraging additional downtown Dubuque businesses to participate by decorating their storefronts and interiors, offering gift-wrapping and holiday specials, serving seasonal refreshments, and more.
“We want to make downtown Dubuque the destination to kick off the holiday shopping season,” said Danielle Jacobs, executive director of Dubuque Main Street. “This is our inaugural year, but we want this to turn into an annual offering that grows more every year. It’s an amazing opportunity to put the focus on our local neighborhoods and to see small businesses working together to leverage the vibrancy of our downtown community.”
While holiday shopping is a key component, the event prides itself on providing a family friendly offering for all ages.
“I think Dubuquers value the tradition,” McQuillen said. “And we’re seeing that in the generations now. People who came to this as kids are now returning with their own kids. As business owners, we just love helping bring people into that excitement for the spirit of the season.”
