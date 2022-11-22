For more than four decades, the start of the holiday season in the tri-states hasn’t only been marked by the first flakes of snow. The entrance of a certain jolly resident making his way down Dubuque’s bright and festively lit Fenelon Place Elevator has as well.

Cable Car Square businesses are readying for this weekend’s 47th annual Christmas on the Square, which will feature shopping, live music, food and libations, and, yes, an appearance by Santa Claus.

