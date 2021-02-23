Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater will raise the curtain on a new virtual offering, according to a press release.
“David Casas Magic — An Interactive Virtual Performance” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6, via Zoom. The performance will last approximately 30 minutes.
Professional magician Casas has been entertaining audiences for more than 20 years.
Tickets are $10 for individuals or $25 for families. Space is limited to 50 logins. Ticket holders will be emailed a login code the day before the performance.