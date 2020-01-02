“The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU,” 8 p.m. on NBC
With its current season — the show’s 21st — “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” has become the longest-running primetime live-action series in television history, which certainly merits a celebratory special like this one-hour presentation. Series creator and executive producer Dick Wolf joins cast members Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino to reflect on this milestone. Executive producers Warren Leight and Julie Martin also are on the panel; New York Post columnist Michael Starr is moderator.
“Christina on the Coast,” 8 p.m. on HGTV
Christina Anstead launches the sophomore season of her home improvement series with a premiere that finds her working with a local firefighter.