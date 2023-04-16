Hardcover fiction
1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
3. Romantic Comedy, Curtis Sittenfeld, Random House
4. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
5. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
6. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai, Viking
7. Hang the Moon, Jeannette Walls, Scribner
8. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson, Pamela Dorman Books
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
10. Homecoming, Kate Morton, Mariner Books
11. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
12. Birnam Wood, Eleanor Catton, FSG
13. Tress of the Emerald Sea, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
14. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
15. Small Things Like These, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
5. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
8. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
9. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy), Admiral William H. McRaven, Grand Central
10. The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape, Katie Holten, Tin House Books
11. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders, John Nichols, Crown
12. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
13. Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock, Jenny Odell, Random House
14. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
15. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
Trade paperback fiction
1. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
4. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
5. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
6. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
7. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
8. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Penguin
9. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
10. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
11. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
12. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
13. Never Never, Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher, Canary Street Press
14. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
15. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
5. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
6. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
7. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
8. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
9. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America, Matt Kracht, Chronicle
10. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar, Cheryl Strayed, Vintage
11. Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit, Lyanda Lynn Haupt, Little, Brown Spark
12. Riverman: An American Odyssey, Ben McGrath, Vintage
13. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin
14. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
15. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
4. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
6. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
Early and middle grade readers
1. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
2. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
3. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
5. Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. Hoops: A Graphic Novel, Matt Tavares, Candlewick
7. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
8. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
9. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Bea Wolf, Zach Weinersmith, Boulet (Illus.), First Second
11. Finally Seen, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
13. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Big Tree, Brian Selznick, Scholastic Press
15. Freewater, Amina Luqman-Dawson, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
4. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
6. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Tundra Books
7. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
9. Silver in the Bone, Alexandra Bracken, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
11. Blood Debts, Terry J. Benton-Walker, Tor Teen
12. Nick and Charlie, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Spell Bound, F.T. Lukens, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame, Holly Black, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Children’s illustrated
1. Happy Easter, Little Pookie, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
2. Party Hearty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams Books for Young Readers
3. Happy Easter from the Crayons, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
4. We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney Hyperion
5. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
7. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime: An Easter And Springtime Book For Kids, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
8. Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great!, Sandra Boynton, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. I Am a Bunny, Ole Risom, Richard Scarry (Illus.), Golden Books
12. Construction Site: Spring Delight: An Easter Lift-the-Flap Book, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
13. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
14. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
15. Indestructibles: Happy Easter!, Vanja Kragulj (Illus.), Workman
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Cynthia Yuan Cheng (Illus.), Graphix
6. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Anjan Sarkar (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, Christopher Hastings, Pat Lewis (Illus.), First Second
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
