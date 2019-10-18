Play: “A Doll’s House, Part 2”
Performers: American Players Theatre.
Times/dates: Opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 17.
Site: 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wis., Touchstone Theater.
Cost: $61-$71. Tickets are available at www.americanplayers.org.
Online: www.americanplayers.org
Synopsis
Nora is launched back into a household she helped burn to the ground 15 years before. Now, years later, family ties are cinched tighter than expected, and she discovers that confronting people she hurt in the past takes courage. The play explores the debate about the roles people choose to play and those they feel forced into.
Tidbits
- The story, a sequel to Henrik Iben’s “A Doll House,” is written by Lucas Hnath.
- The show will be directed by Brenda DeVita, with music by Mikhail Fiksel, costume designs by Raquel Adorno, scene designs by Andrew Boyce and lighting designs by Michael A. Peterson.
- The cast will include Colleen Madden as Nora Helmer, Jim DeVita as Torvald Helmer, Sarah Day as Anne Marie and Melisa Pereyra as Emmy.