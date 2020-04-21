If your birthday is today: You require freedom to take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. Don't labor over trivial matters when embracing change is so much more exciting. Put your life in perspective and pursue what makes you feel passionate.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Get the facts and do what's right to avoid criticism and opposition. Focus on home, family and improvements you can make yourself. Share your ideas and strive to make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do your best to help people in need. Your response to a cry for help will lead to people who have plenty to share. A relationship will face difficulties.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Make choices based on your needs. Put work first to avoid financial uncertainty. Finish what you start before you take care of personal matters. Commit to meeting a deadline.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take a serious look at your lifestyle and make adjustments that will help you move in a positive direction. Read the fine print before you commit to an unorthodox offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't take a risk. Invest in yourself, not in someone else. Be moderate and take the time to do things right the first time. Excess is the enemy, while hard work is your ally.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Being a people-pleaser can have its advantages if there is something you want in return. Be perfectly honest regarding your motives.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Turn your talent into cash. Adjust your living space to accommodate your pursuits. If you adapt to current economic trends, it will lead to good fortune. Do what will make you happy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Confusion will set in if you have too many choices. You may not welcome a change, but if you are willing to adapt, something good will transpire.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take the path that makes the most sense to you. Don't feel that you must follow in someone's footsteps. Make your choice clear and let your actions confirm your decision.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put your head down and concentrate on what you want to achieve. Your strength will come from following your heart and doing what's best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Assess each situation you face and make choices based on what's reasonable. Say no to anyone tempting you with something that's not good for you emotionally, physically or financially.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Speak up, and be bold and honest about your intentions and plans. A personal problem that seems impossible to fix will turn around quickly if you make a positive adjustment.
April 21