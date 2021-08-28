If your birthday is today: Embrace change, learn as you go and carry out your plans with enthusiasm. Take pride in what you do and shoot for the stars. Share your enthusiasm and victories with loved ones. Build your strength. An innovative, optimistic attitude will take you wherever you want to go.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stand tall. Trust in your beliefs, skills and knowledge. Bring about changes that make you feel good about yourself and your accomplishments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be aware of what's possible. A disciplined approach to joint ventures, home improvements and over-the-top behavior will help ward off negative results.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't limit what you can do because you took on too many responsibilities. Delegate jobs better suited to others and take care of the most relevant details using your skills and knowledge.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Move forward cautiously when discussing important matters with a friend, relative or neighbor. It's important to let others reveal their thoughts if you want to maintain control.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stop procrastinating and start implementing changes that will add to your comfort and happiness. Your intuition will guide you to a better place. A steady pace forward would be best.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Distance yourself from anyone implementing changes that make you feel uncomfortable. Concentrate on building strength and maintaining a well-balanced lifestyle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll have a good idea that saves money and encourages you to use your skills more efficiently. Believe and trust in your ability, and invest more time in getting what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Get your finances in order and consider what you can afford to do that will make your life easier and your surroundings more convenient.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your intelligence to good use. Get involved in activities or events that allow you to use your skills to make a difference. Your efforts will raise your profile and lead to a quality connection.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be cautious when dealing with domestic situations. Opposition is apparent if someone doesn't like the way you do things. Compromise or do things by yourself to avoid a blowout.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Concentrate on your well-being. Adopt a routine geared toward good nutrition, exercise and being with people who bring out the best. Fix up your space.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take precautions if someone is pushy or using emotional tactics to persuade you to tackle something that isn't in your best interest. Back away from extreme situations. Settle down.
August 28