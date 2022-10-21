Callahan Promotions will host its annual Arts & Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Grand River Center, Port of Dubuque.

More than 125 exhibitors will present and sell their handcrafts. Items include household items, paintings and prints, yard and garden decorations, pottery and homemade food items.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.