Throughout her life, Dubuque resident Amy
O’Rourke loved arts and crafts, but it wasn’t until the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic that she decided to turn that passion into a career.
“When COVID hit, I knew I wanted to take things in a different direction,” O’Rourke said. “I’ve always been artistic, and I wanted to turn that into a business.”
Two years ago, she opened Bead and Board (beadandboard.com), where she sold handmade jewelry and home decor items.
While she had her fears about starting a business during a pandemic, the store’s opening turned out to coincide with a revived interest in arts and crafts.
“It’s been better than I expected,” O’Rourke said. “Sales have been doing really well.”
With the pandemic leaving many stuck at home, arts and crafts was seen by numerous residents as a means of productively spending time during quarantine.
Local arts and crafts supplies stores saw significant increases in sales. JoAnn Inc., which owns the JoAnn Fabric and Craft Stores, reported last April that it had seen a sales increase of 23.5% compared to its previous fiscal year.
That reported increase in sales boded true for Dubuque’s JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store as well.
“There wasn’t a lot of people working or out and about, so we are seeing a lot of people get into their creative sides,” said Niki Callan, store manager at the Dubuque JoAnn store. “Sales have increased dramatically.”
Callan said sales have increased for Cricut machines, quilting fabric and sewing supplies. For several months, she said they couldn’t keep sewing machines in stock.
“I think we are seeing more people that are making time for time for it,” Callan said. “They are finding that they are really enjoying themselves.”
For local crafters, the pandemic opened up opportunities for adaptation and preparation.
When opening her store, O’Rourke said she initially focused on crafting wooden jewelry, but the pandemic caused many to lose interest in purchasing earrings and necklaces that they couldn’t show off in public.
So she focused her efforts on crafting signs and home décor, which garnered significant sales both locally and online.
“People were stuck inside, so they didn’t need jewelry,” O’Rourke said. “I had a lot of success with home decor. Now that people are going back to the office, jewelry is big again.”
Cathy Soeder has sold her handmade wrap bracelets for the past five years, primarily through attending arts and craft shows held in the area. She treated the pandemic as an opportunity to build up her stock of supplies.
“I was able to buy supplies during the pandemic, and I got lots of them done ahead of time,” Soeder said. “There weren’t any shows, so we weren’t making any sales, but it got us ready for when the shows would come back.”
When arts and crafts shows did return, attending crafters saw substantial sales.
Tom Callahan, owner of Callahan Promotions Inc., which hosts a number of arts and crafts shows throughout Iowa, began hosting shows again in September, and though attendance has been lower than prior to the pandemic, overall sales increased.
“We were down 20% to 25% in attendance, but a lot of exhibitors had record sales,” Callahan said. “People had cash that they hadn’t spent for over a year, and they were excited to spend it.”
Soeder said she also has experienced exceptional sales of her bracelets since returning to arts and crafts shows last year.
“We have done tremendously well,” Soeder said. “We’ve had some really amazing shows where people are spending a lot.”
Callan said she believes the renewed interest in arts and crafts will likely remain for some time, adding that many youth were introduced to arts and crafts hobbies by the pandemic and have taken to them eagerly.
“We are seeing a lot of the younger crowd getting into things like quilting and sewing,” she said. “It’s really been great to see.”