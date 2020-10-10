News in your town

After 71 years, their marriage — and that wedding gift of a toaster — endure

Mayfield: Don't be blind to the 'quiet miracles'

Ask Amy: Letters should go to archive, not shredder

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Less soda, calmer kids

Kate Mulgrew to reprise 'Star Trek' role in animated 'Prodigy' series

Ask Amy: Wedding brings on in-law exclusion

Ellis: 'Dilemma' an inside look at social media's grip on lives

People news: Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Joy in activism: Storm drain mural project brings environmental message to community

Drs. Oz and Roizen: It's smart to exercise because exercise makes you smart

'I am a witness to history:' Bon Jovi tackles 2020

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Heart disease is serious, but many seem to ignore management

Ask Amy: Daughter-in-law doesn’t want to forgive adultery

Almanac

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

The flavors of fall: Beets and kohlrabi come to the table

Fragrant dish captures flavors of Moroccan tagine without hours of work

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 6

Local 6-year-old self-publishes book of jokes

A Q&A with Lindsey Roth Culli: The author with Midwest roots dishes about her latest book

Heritage Center to present a pair of virtual holiday offerings

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Coming back stronger from job loss -- tough but doable

Ask Amy: Man’s presence in porn video worries ex-friend

Almanac

3 blow up ATM in open Chinese restaurant, flee without cash

Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker take over as CMA Awards hosts

Audio reviews

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 5

Television Q&A

Galena Center for the Arts seeking creators for latest virtual exhibit

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Side effects of alcohol if you have Type 2 diabetes

'Saturday Night Live' recreates debate in 46th season opener

Almanac

Life in food desert, where fresh produce is 2 bus rides from home

Ask Amy: Friend worried about pal’s abusive marriage

Renny Zentz, copy editor, 30 years, Dubuque

Living with Children: Don't fall into this trap

Your horoscope