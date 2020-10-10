SINSINAWA, Wis.— Sinsinawa Mound Center’s virtual workshop, “Mary Magdalene: Apostle to the Apostles,” has been rescheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 17.
The workshop will be facilitated by Sister Mary Ellen Green, OP, a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa. Over the centuries, there have been many misunderstandings about Mary Magdalene. Who was she really? What was her role in the early Church? What does she have to say to us today? Explore these and other questions.
The cost is $20. Deadline to register is Thursday, Oct. 15. To register, visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter or call 608-748-4411.