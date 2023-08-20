Today is Sunday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2023. There are 133 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1862, the New York Tribune published an open letter by editor Horace Greeley calling on President Abraham Lincoln to take more aggressive measures to free the slaves and end the South’s rebellion.
Recommended for you
• In 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.
• In 1882, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” had its premiere in Moscow.
• In 1910, a series of wildfires swept through parts of Idaho, Montana and Washington, killing at least 85 people and burning some 3 million acres.
• In 1940, exiled Communist revolutionary Leon Trotsky was assassinated in Coyoacan, Mexico by Ramon Mercader. (Trotsky died the next day.)
• In 1953, the Soviet Union publicly acknowledged it had tested a hydrogen bomb.
• In 1955, hundreds of people were killed in anti-French rioting in Morocco and Algeria.
• In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act, a nearly $1 billion anti-poverty measure.
• In 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the “Prague Spring” liberalization drive.
• In 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Okla., shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.
• In 1988, a cease-fire in the war between Iraq and Iran went into effect.
• In 1989, 51 people died when a pleasure boat sank in the River Thames in London after colliding with a dredger.
• In 2013, a Pakistani court indicted former president and army chief Pervez Musharraf on murder charges stemming from the assassination of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
• In 2018, in a letter to Catholics worldwide, Pope Francis vowed that “no effort must be spared” to root out sex abuse by priests and cover-ups by the Catholic Church.
• In 2020, accepting the Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden vowed to move the nation past the chaos of Donald Trump’s tenure and return it to its leadership role in the world.
Today’s Birthdays: Boxing promoter Don King is 92. Former Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, is 90. Former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, is 88. Former MLB All-Star Graig Nettles is 79. Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 77. Musician Jimmy Pankow (Chicago) is 76. Actor Ray Wise is 76. Actor John Noble is 75. Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 75. Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 71. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 71. Actor-director Peter Horton is 70. TV weatherman Al Roker is 69. Actor Jay Acovone is 68. Actor Joan Allen is 67. Movie director David O. Russell is 65. TV personality Asha Blake is 62. Actor James Marsters is 61. Rapper KRS-One is 58. Actor Colin Cunningham is 57. Actor Billy Gardell is 54. Rock singer Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) is 53. Actor Ke Huy Quan is 53. Actor Misha Collins is 49. Rock singer Monique Powell (Save Ferris) is 48. Jazz/pop singer-pianist Jamie Cullum is 44. Actor Ben Barnes is 42. Actor Meghan Ory is 41. Actor Andrew Garfield is 40. Actor Brant Daugherty is 38. Actor-singer Demi Lovato is 31. Actor Christopher Paul Richards is 20.