MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Featuring holiday comedy and more than 30 Christmas songs, “Christmas Kaleidoscope” will open at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, at 2 p.m. today.
Other performances will be at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday; and at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15.
”Christmas Kaleidoscope” is directed by Dan Danielowski and choreographed by Michael Jones, with music direction by Lee Harris.
Featured performers will include singers Katherine Herbert, Annie Etchison, Luis Herrea and Robert McFletcher-Jones; dancers Kayah Alexandra Franklin, Emily Kramm and Victoria Madden; pianist Hale Guyer; and comedian Ben Marshall.
Santa Claus also will make an appearance prior to the Saturday matinee for pictures and treats.
Tickets are available at
www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and until intermission on performance days.