PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — First Congregational United Church of Christ in Platteville is saying goodbye to Pastor Zayna Thomley this weekend, as she heads to a new post at Middleton Community Church outside of Madison.
It is a bittersweet move for Thomley, her husband, Matt, and their toddler son, Asa. Thomley served the Platteville congregation for nine years.
“It was a tough decision, but it’s where I was called,” she said. “It’s a younger church, about 85 years old. They were founded as a nondenominational church and officially joined the UCC in the late ’70s.”
Thomley, 36, is looking forward to serving another “open and affirming” church.
She has been active in the Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance, serving on its board and supporting the organization’s mission of LGBTQIA+ individuals in the Platteville community and throughout the region.
“The (Platteville) church on paper officially became inclusive in 2008,” she said. “They voted on it because we’re Congregationalists and that’s what we do. We vote on things. And as a body, they voted to say, ‘We are an open and affirming congregation.’”
Thomley said that when she came to Platteville in 2013, the church wasn’t public about its status.
“You know, they weren’t going out in the street and saying it,” she said. “People were coming here and they would learn through word of mouth and word would get around. It was public. They voted on it. It was in the minutes. But they weren’t very public about it, if you know what I mean.”
Thomley, who identifies as bisexual, said that has changed.
“I think one of the things I’m proudest of this congregation for in the last eight years is being brave enough to be open about their inclusivity because it does make them different from other churches,” she said. “It’s important, and it’s one of the things I’ve talked about a lot. There are lots of LGBTQ people in the world who are people of faith. But they would never walk into a church, and for really good reasons.”
Thomley said it is imperative for open and affirming churches to reach out to the LGBTQ community.
“You can’t just wait for them to come to you,” she said. “They deserve a church that goes out to find them and tell them that they’re loved and that they are accepted and that God loves them with no expectation back.”
That outreach has been a big part of the Platteville church’s growth, which stands at about 112 members. Thomley hopes to do the same in Middleton.
“Before the pandemic, we were experiencing quite a bit of growth, and I think a lot of that came through our work with the Rainbow Alliance,” she said. “I think relationships were built there that wouldn’t have been built anywhere else. And I think that’s what makes this church special.”
When gay marriage became legal in Wisconsin, one of the first messages Thomley received was from a couple who had been part of the church for a long time and had been together for even longer.
“I was on vacation, and I got messages from both of them not knowing the other was texting me,” she said. “Saying. ‘When can we schedule our wedding? We want to do this. We’re so ready.’”
Thomley said the advent of marriage equality was an important event for the couple, who both came from church backgrounds that would not have been affirming.
“They weren’t even sure I’d be able to do a wedding, and they were basically asking if I could at least do a blessing,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh no, I can do the whole day. We’re going to do it in the sanctuary. You are going to get the big wedding you deserve and it’s going to be awesome.’ And it was.”
When the Rainbow Alliance celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018, Thomley suggested a pride service at the church. Jamie Collins, president of the Alliance, delivered the message.
“Jamie is a trans woman who grew up in Platteville, moved away, then came back,” Thomley said. “It was amazing. It was one of the many highlights of my time here. We had a full church.”
Thomley has resigned from the Rainbow Alliance board in anticipation of her move, but not without a few pangs of sadness after being committed to the group for several years.
“Before the pandemic, the church would hold regular pasty bakes,” she said. “We hold them several times a year and donate 25% to a partner in the community, and one of those events we dedicated to was the Rainbow Alliance, and we collected funds for them for several months after so they could get their 501(c)(3). They formed their board shortly after that.”
The Alliance holds monthly socials and was instrumental in organizing Platteville’s first pride event.
“It was amazing. Really great,” Thomley said. “All of these events just bring people in and gives them a chance to know that they’re not alone, that there’s a space for them here.”
Thomley said she has changed in her time at First Congregational.
“I’m the same person, but I’ve grown a lot,” she said. “It’s a weird thing to move through the world as a bi person, especially if you’re married to somebody of the opposite sex and present as a straight couple.”
Thomley said she has learned to be more open about her sexual identity.
“I don’t hide it. It’s not a secret,” she said. “But I have become more conscious of coming out to people and making it known I’m not straight. Being part of a community where I could do that and to own this relevant part of who I am, and to be empowered by how brave they are. Wow.”
Thomley is looking forward to continuing to encourage and empower herself and other LGBTQ people as she serves her new congregation in Middleton.
“I think the world is better and communities are better when those voices can be heard,” she said.