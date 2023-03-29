Super-busy superstars Rihanna, J.Lo and Mariah Carey have all admitted to being so wound up by their non-stop schedules and ambitions that they got very little sleep — for years. Now, they say they’ve changed their ways. I hope so. A new study shows that insomnia and sleep deprivation (getting five or fewer hours of sleep nightly) increase the risk of having a heart attack by 69%. What’s the cause? Studies in the lab show that chronic stress and increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol speed up damage to blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart attack.

Plus, when a person has diabetes and insomnia, the risk is even greater — and it’s estimated that 50% of folks with diabetes contend with insomnia and other sleep issues, fueled by fluctuations in blood glucose levels.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

