Event: Wynonna Judd
& The Big Noise
Time/date: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Site: Five Flags Theater,
405 Main St.
Cost: $34-$99, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office or by visiting FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: www.wynonna.com
Tidbits
- The country star known for making music with her mother, Naomi, 35 years ago, will mark her debut solo appearance in Dubuque with her band, The Big Noise.
- Wynonna rose to prominence during the mid-1980s, performing as one-half of The Judds and releasing six albums — five of which went on to sell more than one million copies — and charting 14 No. 1 hits.
- “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” were among the tunes that garnered the pair five Grammy Awards.
- During the height of their popularity, The Judds headlined the Dubuque County Fair in 1987.
- Wynonna went on to solo success after illness forced her mother to step away from music. Her self-titled solo debut topped the Billboard Country chart as Rolling Stone magazine described her as “the greatest female county singer since Patsy Cline.” Since then, Wynonna’s three decades in music have produced more than 30 million album sales, 20 No. 1 hits and more than 60 industry awards.
- Wynonna’s latest album, “Wynonna & The Big Noise,” marks her first studio release in nearly a decade. The album takes its name from Wynonna’s new backing band, led by her husband Cactus Moser, who also is the group’s drummer and served as producer for the new record.
- According to Wynonna, the band’s sound is “vintage yet modern” and a “return to the well.”
- National Public Radio’s Ann Powers said of the album, “(Wynonna) just sounds like she’s home ... you can just feel the grin on her face.”
- The album also features collaborations with Chris Stapleton; Jason Isbell; Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, of the Tedeschi Trucks Band; and Timothy B. Schmit, of The Eagles.