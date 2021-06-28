Today’s world is full of synthetic everything. Food, drugs, beauty products, house cleaning products and everything in between.
Humans are turning more synthetic as the days pass on. Fake eyelashes, hair dye, Botox, lip fillers, Brazilian butt lifts, tummy tucks, liposuction and synthetic breasts are a common find everywhere you turn.
As of 2019, beauty was a bustling $532 billion dollar industry.
Many women (and men), go into major cosmetic procedures not understanding long-term implications and dangers from the surgery.
Breast implant illness has been on the rise, as more than 300,000 U.S. women have implants placed each year. There is a Facebook group called “Breast Implant Illness and Healing” that has more than 145,000 members.
I’ve seen many cases in my clinic and it is something women wish they would have known about before they went under the knife.
Dr. Susan Kolb, author of “The Naked Truth About Breast Implants,” said, “My experience in doing this for 30 years is that eventually everybody will become ill from their breast implants, unless they die sooner from something else.”
Breast implants date to the 1880s. In the 1900s various materials were placed in the breasts — rubber, foam, sponges, ivory and even glass. In the 1950s, silicone was injected freely into the breast cavity but caused major complications resulting in mastectomies.
In the 1960s, the first shell-based silicone implants were used (at the same time in French literature, there were saline implants being studied and used).
Since the first implant, there have been more than 240 styles and 8,300 models of silicone breast implant.
The body’s immune system tries to regulate itself to stay in homeostasis. When there is a foreign invader, specialized cells rush to the area to remove the pathogen and keep the human host healthy.
When there’s a foreign object, like a breast implant, the body tags it as foreign and microinflammation occurs around the area while the body tries to remove it. Sometimes mold, yeast, bacteria and other pathogens harbor in the area causing infection on top of inflammation and autoimmunity.
Symptoms of the illness include:
- Autoimmune diseases, such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma and thyroid disease.
- Joint and muscle pain.
- Unexplained weight gain or weight loss.
- Chronic fatigue.
- Memory and concentration problems.
- Breathing problems and chronic recurrent sinusitis.
- Sleep disturbances.
- Rashes and skin problems.
- Dry mouth and dry eyes.
- Anxiety and depression.
- Headaches.
- Hair loss.
- Chronic infections.
- Gastrointestinal problems.
- Cancer.
Outcomes after implant removal
According to www.breastcancer.org, a small study of 100 patients with self-reported breast implant illness showed that 89% of patients who had implant removal and capsulectomy experienced improvement in some of their symptoms within three months of surgery. Another small study of 80 participants from the Netherlands found a 69% reduction in autoimmune symptoms after implant removal surgery.
What to do if you suspect you have it
I suggest working with a functional medicine provider to find the root cause of your symptoms. If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms and they are affecting your daily living, it is a good idea to remove breast implants to decrease overall toxic burden in your body, even if they might not be the root cause.
After working with many women during this process, my advice is to find someone that specializes in explant surgery. These surgeons are trained to remove the full silicone (or saline) capsule.
It is important for the capsule to be completely removed with the implant so that foreign tissue doesn’t continue to irritate the body and produce an immune response.
Healing after breast implant illness
Just like an autoimmune disease, cancer or other chronic illness, healing takes time and effort. Helping your body detox is essential in the repair process.
Working with a specialist to get a plan together that is right for your body will be important. Always work at cleaning up your diet (avoid processed foods, decrease sugar and alcohol consumption).
Open your detox pathways by having one or more bowel movements per day (use magnesium or vitamin C if you need help with this).
Use detox therapies like sauna, cryotherapy, lymph massage, Epsom baths, etc. And, working with a counselor to talk about any body dysmorphia issues or mental health concerns that you have.
Breast implant illness is more common than I once imagined. Being aware of the pros and cons of any cosmetic procedure is important.
At the end of the day, you always should get to choose what goes in, on and around your body. That choice should not be taken lightly and should be done after your research is completed.
I always tell my patients, “You know your body best. Don’t trust me, trust yourself. I’m here to guide you but not tell you what to do.”
Empowering people to make decisions best for their body is my number one goal.