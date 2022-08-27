If your birthday is today: Follow your heart. Your intuition can gather the information that will help you overcome any challenges. A financial gain is within reach. Moderation is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Feel your anxiety dissipate once you give away what you no longer need. Put your energy into something that brings you joy.

