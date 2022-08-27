If your birthday is today: Follow your heart. Your intuition can gather the information that will help you overcome any challenges. A financial gain is within reach. Moderation is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Feel your anxiety dissipate once you give away what you no longer need. Put your energy into something that brings you joy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Trust your instincts and put your energy where it counts. Take care of money matters swiftly to avoid stress and worry.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't feel pressured into something that leaves you feeling uncertain. Focus on what you know and refuse to let anyone take advantage.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Use your intelligence to find your way. Making personal improvements and spending time with a loved one will inspire you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Simplify your life. Your lifestyle will influence your emotional well-being. Pay attention to the changes around you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Offer others something to think about. An energetic approach to home and financial aptitude will change how you use your cash.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Let your uniqueness be your calling card, and onlookers will take note. Accept suggestions, but don't let anyone steal your thunder.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You know the drill, so what's stopping you? Think big and gain momentum. Use strategies that work consistently to eliminate stress. Focus on obtaining happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change is favored. Put some muscle behind your plans, and don't stop until you reach your destination. Protect yourself by sidestepping negativity and people who make your life difficult.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Channel your energy into something meaningful. Volunteer for something you care about and make improvements. Take pride in what you do and how you handle others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take nothing for granted. Face dilemmas with curiosity. Don't let anger stand between you and a solution. Work alongside others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be receptive to new ideas. Work to fix what's wrong instead of replacing it with another set of problems. When in doubt, sit tight and see what happens.
