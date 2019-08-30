Event: REZA: Edge of Illusion, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series
Time/date: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15-$25 for the public in advance, $20-$30 the day of the show; $12-$22 for alumni, military and veterans in advance, $17-$27 the day of the show; $10 for children and students in advance, $15 the day of the show. Tickets can be chosen as part of a flexible season ticket package or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Online: www.rezalive.com
Tidbits
- Reza delivers rock concert-style magic shows to audiences across the globe. Attendees can expect to witness illusions such as passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record-breaking re-creation of Houdini’s most famous stunt and the appearance of a helicopter, live on stage.
- His brand of illusion has landed him on reality shows across 31 countries, including The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”
- “Edge of Illusion” has earned him various awards, including being voted 2016 Magician of the Year.
- More than a magic show, Reza infuses state-of-the-art production elements, comedic timing and interactive and inspirational moments.
- From 6:30 to 7:30, Ace Jones will perform a free pre-show concert on the Knapp Stage in Heritage Center’s CyberCafe. The singer and songwriter from Marion, Iowa, tours the country and has performed at some of the biggest fairs and festivals in the United States, playing an eclectic mix of folk, pop, country and punk rock covers.