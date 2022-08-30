When Harry Styles sings in “Falling,” “I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling. What if I’m down? What if I’m out? ... I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling” — it’s heartbreaking. But if you’re at risk of falling because of medications you’re taking, it’s nothing short of potential bone breaking or worse.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 36 million falls are reported among older adults annually. And falls account for 95% of the 300,000 older folks hospitalized for a hip fracture every year. While many falls are from weakened leg and core strength, refusal to use a cane or a walker when outside, poor eyesight, tripping hazards in the home and lack of grab bars in the bath, many result from a medication or a combination of medications that you’re taking. The most common culprits are:
• Anti-hypertensives, if they lower your blood pressure too much.
• Anti-anxiety and sleep-inducing hypnotic drugs, such as diazepam (Valium) and lorazepam (Ativan).
• Benadryl (diphenhydramine), an older antihistamine. Read labels, because it hides in over-the-counter sleep aids and night-time pain meds.
• Prescription medications for overactive bladder.
• Tricyclic antidepressants, given for mood and chronic nerve pain.
• Prescription sleep drugs.
• Narcotics (opioids), including codeine and hydrocodone.
If you feel unsteady on your feet or think your medications are a problem, ask your doctor about switching or stopping medications or lowering the dose. Tip: To stay safe, take a “learn-to-fall” class, so that if you do fall, you won’t injure yourself; go to CDC.gov and search for “Check for Safety.”
Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.