If your birthday is today: Take nothing for granted. Make your decisions clear to those trying to redirect your every move. Do things your way, and what's best for you and those you love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't let anyone interfere with your plans. Welcome those who want to join forces. A change will help put you in a positive frame of mind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Tidy up loose ends. Be creative when approaching work, handling expenses and investments, and staying on top of your health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Do something new and exciting. The people you meet along the way will encourage you to make changes, but don't do anything that may put restrictions on you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Acknowledge what others do, but don't be a follower. Trust and believe in yourself, and do something that makes you feel good.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change that allows you to enjoy those you love will put your mind at ease and bring you comfort and joy. Live life your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Look at your objective and set up a schedule to complete things on time and to your satisfaction. An energetic approach will impress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider how you can get ahead financially. A plan that offers the lifestyle you want will give you something to work toward and look forward to achieving. A romantic gesture is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll have big ideas and the energy to make them happen. A physical change will encourage you to make a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change will lift your spirits and give you hope for a brighter future. Join an organization and you'll make a difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Set standards by promoting healthy lifestyle changes and friendships with people who can help you. Romance is on the rise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself. Focus on what brings you closer to someone who shares your concerns. Socialize with people who offer innovative solutions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Use your physical attributes to bring about positive change. Reorganize your space. An opportunity to learn or to update your skills will encourage you to help others.
