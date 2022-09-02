If your birthday is today: Take nothing for granted. Make your decisions clear to those trying to redirect your every move. Do things your way, and what's best for you and those you love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't let anyone interfere with your plans. Welcome those who want to join forces. A change will help put you in a positive frame of mind.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.