Box office goes ‘Sonic’ again but hears ‘Call of the Wild’
LOS ANGELES — The hedgehog edged the sled dog by a nose at the box office.
“Sonic: The Hedgehog” zoomed to the top of the box office with a take of $26.3 million in its second weekend while audiences ignored critics and heeded “The Call of the Wild” as the Harrison Ford CGI dog flick finished a close second with $24.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
It was a strong weekend for both films, with each outperforming expectations and overcoming early doubts about design problems.
Paramount Pictures’ Sega video game adaptation “Sonic the Hedgehog” was a laughingstock when its first trailer was released last year, but after a delay and a title-character makeover, the film has now spent two weeks atop the box office and brought in over $200 million globally.
20th Century Studios’ “The Call of the Wild” was also mocked by many on social media for its CGI dog — the first five film adaptations of Jack London’s 1903 novel all used real ones — and reviews were decidedly mixed with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 62%, but moviegoers bought into the digital dog and his 77-year-old co-star, who would have won the weekend were it not for a late surge from “Sonic.”
“For ‘Call of the Wild’ heading into weekend the estimates were all over the place, as low as 10 million for the weekend, some saying it could do 15, maybe 20,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “So like ‘Sonic’ it over-performed.”
In a very distant third with $7 million was “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” in its third week.
Lizzo, ‘Just Mercy’ big winners at NAACP Image Awards
PASADENA, Calif. — Lizzo was named entertainer of the year and “Just Mercy” won best motion picture, best actor and best supporting actor Saturday at the NAACP Image Awards, as the show that recognizes entertainers of color ladled honors on the film that was snubbed by bigger shows throughout awards season.
“We are such a beautiful people, this is just a reminder of all the beautiful things that we can do,” said Lizzo as she accepted the night’s last and biggest award, leaping and dancing off the stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as the show ended.
Host Anthony Anderson of “black-ish” opened the show, telecast on BET for the first time, with a monologue that took a shot at the lack of diversity at the Oscars and Hollywood’s other ceremonies that handed out awards earlier in the year.
“Unlike other awards shows, we actually have black nominees,” Anderson said. He may well have been talking about “Just Mercy,” the acclaimed film that was snubbed by the Oscars, Golden Globes and other ceremonies in the long awards season.
Michael B. Jordan won best actor in a motion picture for his role as a crusading defense attorney in the film, and Jamie Foxx won best supporting actor for the wrongly convicted man he fought for.
“This project is a lot bigger than me. It’s about every person that’s wrongfully convicted and sitting in a jail cell right now,” Jordan said as he accepted the award.
Foxx won his fifth career image award for his role in “Just Mercy,” saying, “Thank you so much, black people, African-Americans, and everything else we are.”
He added, “Its always great to get it from black folks because we are so talented.”
Lupita Nyong’o won best actress in a film for her role in “Us,” and 15-year Marsai Martin won best supporting actress for her role in “Little” over superstar names including Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer.
Martin’s award went with three more she won Friday for her roles in “Little” and “black-ish” during the non-televised first night of the Image Awards.
“Thank you to all the beautiful black girls out there who inspire me every day,” Martin said as she accepted the supporting actress award.
Martin’s “black-ish” cast mate Tracee Ellis Ross won best actress in a TV comedy series, her ninth career Image Award.
“I love being a part of this ever-growing chorus of black women owning our legacies,” Ross said as she accepted the award.
It was a big Image Awards all-round for “black-ish,” which took home seven, including best TV comedy and best actor in a TV comedy for host Anderson.
The NAACP gave its Chairman’s Award, which goes to people who show exemplary public service and “create agents of change,” to civil rights legend U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.
“The NAACP has been like a bridge over troubled waters,” Lewis, who is suffering from pancreatic cancer, said in a recorded acceptance speech from Washington. “We’re going to have some more troubled waters, and we’re going to need the NAACP.”
Rihanna received the NAACP President’s Award for special achievement and distinguished public service. She called for racial, religious and cultural unity during her acceptance speech.
“If there’s anything that I’ve learned, it’s that we can only fix this world together,” Rihanna said. “We can’t do it divided. Tell your friends to pull up.”
She added, “We’ve been denied opportunities since the beginning of time, and still we prevail ... Imagine what we can do if we do it together.”
Beyoncé was the big winner at Friday night’s non-televised gala, winning six awards, including outstanding female artist and album. She also won outstanding duo/group for her collaboration with her 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and Saint Jhn.
———
Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.