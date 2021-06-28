If your birthday is today: Keep the ball rolling. Don't let uncertainty control you. Think and act for yourself, and success will follow. Be inventive and take an unusual path if it will help you learn something new and exciting.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Work to discover the ins and outs of something you want to pursue. Getting the lowdown will help you avoid making an error that can cost you time and money. Get involved in something interesting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Consider the best way to move forward. If you jump into something too quickly, you will face frustration. Be intelligent, talk to experts and do things right the first time. Avoid joint ventures.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll gravitate toward unusual people and situations. Have an open mind, but don't buy into someone's dream. It's time to put your needs first. Your happiness depends on doing what's best for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Do the work yourself. If you count on others, you'll be disappointed. Keep up with the times, and you will find a suitable outlet for something you do well. Pitch what you have to offer.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be open about your plans, and you'll find out quickly who is on your team. Explore how to receive funding for your project.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take matters into your own hands. Speak the truth and live within your means. Too much of anything will lead to problems. Get along with everyone by living up to your promises.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) How you earn your living or handle your money will be important today. Make changes that are conducive to a better lifestyle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stay focused on your responsibilities. Finish what you start, and you'll gain respect as well as personal satisfaction. You can't please everyone, so do what's best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A mistake will leave you in an awkward position. Don't take on unrealistic tasks or make impossible promises. A simple lifestyle is best.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your energy where it counts, and don't stop until you are happy with the results. Listen to reason and stick to cost-efficient plans. Physical fitness and a healthy routine will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep your life simple and your plans doable. If you take on too much, you will look bad or give someone the wrong impression. Make a personal change that helps you hone your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Focus on what's essential and strive to reach your destination. Refuse to let anyone intervene or throw you off track. Avoid procrastinators and those who talk big but accomplish little.
