Play: “The Wild Women of Winedale.”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 and 27; 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29; 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, 23 and 30.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $23. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 563-588-337 or online at tickets.belltowertheater.net.
Early bird performance tickets are $11.50. Early bird performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15.
Thursday nights are Girls’ Night Out. All audience members get a free glass of wine.
Synopsis
The feisty Wild sisters have supported and cheered each other on through all of life’s highs and lows, including the early demise of two of their husbands.
But now the sisters are at a crossroads. Fanny is turning 60 and has an inappropriate, albeit hilarious, reaction to her birthday. Willa is so stressed from her nursing job that she has resorted to vodka and speed-knitting to cope. And Johnnie Faye is determined to put herself back on the market and land a new man after a year of widowhood — preferably one with a house, since hers is at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole.
Together, the trio will find a way to clear the clutter from their lives, homes and relationships, and prove that it’s never too late to travel another one of life’s paths.
Tidbits
- Bell Tower Theater has enjoyed a long relationship with playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. The theater has produced seven of the trio’s plays, including “The Dixie Swim Club,” “Farce of Nature,” “The Hallelujah Girls” and “Doublewide, Texas.”
- “The Wild Women of Winedale” is an area premiere directed by Bell Tower’s artistic director, Sue Riedel.
- The cast stars Bell Tower veterans Cindy Campton-Iwasaki, Debbie Meyer, Gerarda Lahey-Keppler, Megan Frankovich and Kim Feltes.
- Jones, Hope and Wooten have written for television, film and stage and have worked with a diverse roster of performers, including Nathan Lane, Betty White, Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, Bea Arthur, RuPaul and Dolly Parton. Their plays have been performed more than 48,000 times in 21 countries and every U.S. state.
Quotable, from artistic director Sue Riedel
- “These women’s lives are being upended by the responsibility of caring for their ailing aunt and the realization that they are drowning under loads of family keepsakes and possessions that nobody wants, and they find a surprisingly unorthodox way to clear it all out so they can move forward with their lives.”
- “Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten are three of the most popular and produced playwrights in the United States. They have written for movies and television and specialize in writing laugh-out-loud comedies and creating vivid, strong roles for women, including writing for TV’s ‘The Golden Girls.’”
- “This play is really funny and will motivate audiences to keep hounding the kids to, please, take that stack of quilts, pictures and Granny’s Christmas china.”
- “These characters prove it’s never too late to take another path and start a grand, new adventure. That’s good advice for all of us.”
