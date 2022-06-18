If your birthday is today: Follow through with your plans, using enthusiasm, intelligence and hard work to reach your destination. Be honest with yourself and others regarding what you have to offer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Spontaneity can turn sour if you haven't thought your plans through. Don't make a physical adjustment without research. Ask an expert before you proceed.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Observe how others do things, then prepare to step in to save the day. Refuse to get involved in joint ventures in which you have little input. Protect your investments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Participate in something that challenges you to think and learn from the experience. You don't have to spend money to have a good time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Concentrate on making a change. Don't let someone confuse you with false or skewed information. Don't be afraid to go it alone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Sign up for something that gets you out of the house and into a playful space that promises entertainment. Steer clear of offers that are unstable or promise the impossible.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Try something new and exciting. A partnership will offer a refreshing change that makes you feel good about your life and prospects.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Focus on home, family and what you can do to get closer to those you love. Consider the best way to use your money.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick to a minimalist lifestyle. Decluttering spaces that you can put to better use will encourage you to do more to improve your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't be a follower. It's your job to think for yourself and do what's best for you. Make changes that encourage you to start projects.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Focus on personal changes that make you feel good about how you look and what you have to offer. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't stop until you get the desired results. Work to get things done to your specifications. Don't labor over last-minute changes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Emotional matters will leave you questioning what to do next. Don't take what others do or say personally. Consider what's best for you and head in that direction free of worry.
