Chris Norton, a former football defensive back at Luther College who faced a life-altering injury, will deliver the Michael Lester Wendt Character Lecture at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque.
The lecture is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.
On Oct. 16, 2010, at age 18, Norton suffered a debilitating spinal cord injury while playing football at Luther. He was given a 3% chance of moving again below the neck. Despite the prognosis, he recovered enough sensation and mobility to walk across the stage at his college graduation and down the aisle for his wedding.
Norton and his wife, Emily Norton, are adoptive and foster parents and authors of the book, "The Seven Longest Yards." Norton also was the subject of the 2021 documentary, "7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story."
His nonprofit, Chris Norton Foundation, raises funds to improve the quality of life for those with disabilities and runs a free adaptive wheelchair camp every summer.
Norton will share his story of resilience, the importance of teamwork and how to live with purpose.
Titled “The Power to Stand,” the lecture is presented by UD’s Wendt Character Initiative as part of its mission to promote a campus culture of excellent moral character and purposeful lives, according to a press release.
For more information, contact the Wendt Character Initiative at 563-589-3440 or wendt@dbq.edu.
