Chris Norton, a former football defensive back at Luther College who faced a life-altering injury, will deliver the Michael Lester Wendt Character Lecture at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque.

The lecture is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

