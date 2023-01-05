If your birthday is today: Pay more attention to what's going on at home. Managing your time wisely will counter any uncertainty you feel. Put greater emphasis on fitness, health and overall appearance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Restructure whatever isn't working for you and eliminate the cause of your anxiety/ It's up to you to make changes that enhance your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Invest in yourself, your home and your meaningful relationships. Adapt your surroundings to meet your needs. A quiet space in which to work will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Avoid drama. A situation will escalate if you let someone goad you into an argument. Choose your words carefully.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Rethink your strategy to ensure you understand what's involved. Keep your thoughts to yourself until you are ready.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) When in doubt, sit tight, and maintain your integrity. Educate yourself in areas where you lack knowledge, and you'll soon discover what's best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep your money safe. Emotional spending should be avoided. Turn your focus to something that benefits you. Strive to be cutting edge.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Emotions will surface quickly. Contain how you feel before you do or say something you will regret. Change can be beneficial.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Consider what's happening and seek ways to benefit. Take control of your life and adjust to whatever comes your way. Go with the flow.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Lending a helping hand will connect you to people who make a difference. Ask questions and implement suggestions into your routine.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay more attention to your health and well-being. Educate yourself about nutrition, fitness and what your body needs to stay strong.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Set the record straight and be honest about what you want from others. Don't expect everyone to honor your wishes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Draw on your emotions, and you'll know what to do next. Evaluate the give-and-take factor that equality depends on before you agree to something.
