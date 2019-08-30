The late summer season has some muscle to flex as the excellent thriller “Ready or Not” splatters onto theater screens.
Newlyweds Grace (Samara Weaving) and Alex (Mark O’Brien) are seemingly in store for a fun night of festivities. Alex’s family tradition has the newest member select a game to play before being inducted into the family. When Grace picks hide and seek and stows herself away, she slowly realizes that the family is attempting to hunt and kill her.
The film also stars Adam Brody, Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell. It is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
This year continues a hot streak of well-made horror-thrillers. “Ready or Not” firmly plants itself as a bloody genre picture, but also is keenly aware of the dark comedic elements.
Through all of the grizzly “The Most Dangerous Game”-inspired violence, there’s an intoxicating aura of dark comedy that works extremely well. The mix of thrills and laughs make the film a true winner.
The genre elements don’t work as well if cast members don’t pull their weight. Thankfully, the entire ensemble does a great job in providing thrills and laughs.
Most noteworthy is Weaving. She is tasked with a tricky performance, but she nails it. The shock and trauma she has to convey is incredibly demanding for any actor to pull off. She makes it feel believable.
There’s a vulnerability to her character that makes you care for her throughout this crazy maze. Weaving also has some hilarious one-liners that add to the film’s biting sense of humor.
I also love how game Weaving is in the action. When the odds are stacked against her character, Weaving showcases a ferocity that’s awesome to watch.
There’s an impressive aesthetic to the film visually. Much of it takes place in dimly lit corridors of a mansion, on the pitch black night. The use of lighting is well-employed and gives the film a seedy and unpredictable vibe.
If I had to nitpick, I think there are a few wildly unnecessary uses of “jump-scares” that don’t feel right. Since “Ready or Not” never goes into full horror territory, I found these to contradict the tone a bit.
All in all, “Ready or Not” is a riot of a thriller. Seen best with a crowd, the bloody, laugh-
fueled genre thrills prove to be a great time at the movies. The film’s twisty and satisfying climax paired with Weaving’s standout performance make this an irresistible option for thriller junkies. If you’re not familiar with Weaving yet, you’ll go crazy for her charm here.
I give “Ready or Not” 4.5 stars out of 5. “Ready or Not” is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 35 minutes.