If your birthday is today: Don't be afraid to ask questions. Exploring how you can make the most of whatever situation you face will enable you to reach a better understanding of what's possible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Consider what others expect of you and do your best to exceed the mark of excellence. Be true to yourself and your beliefs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take heed of suggestions, but don't rule out what your gut urges you to do when facing a tough decision. You'll discover a path that can help you reach your goal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be open to suggestions and put your energy behind good ideas. A change will turn out better than anticipated and give you a boost.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Watch what's happening around you. Be aware of what others want, but don't let their decisions influence yours.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Invest in something that brings you joy, and it will change your life. Making a move will lift your spirits.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Think about your lifestyle and domestic environment and what you can do to make improvements. Organization and discipline will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Work hard, and what you accomplish will put your mind at ease. You'll develop a masterful plan that will help you better handle your finances, health and contractual matters.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Slow down, look where you are going and think before speaking. Your insight and resources won't let you down.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be a good listener and refrain from taking control. How you treat others and delegate responsibilities will boost your reputation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Let others fend for themselves while you take care of what's important to you. Reevaluate how you earn a living and handle money, and you'll come up with a sound plan.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You can't lose if you act decisively. Set your sights on what you want. Energy and well-thought-out ideas will not disappoint.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) If you act from an emotional impetus, you will make mistakes. Someone will neglect to give you enough information to make a sound decision.
April 28
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.