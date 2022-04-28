 If your birthday is today: Don't be afraid to ask questions. Exploring how you can make the most of whatever situation you face will enable you to reach a better understanding of what's possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Consider what others expect of you and do your best to exceed the mark of excellence. Be true to yourself and your beliefs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take heed of suggestions, but don't rule out what your gut urges you to do when facing a tough decision. You'll discover a path that can help you reach your goal.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be open to suggestions and put your energy behind good ideas. A change will turn out better than anticipated and give you a boost.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Watch what's happening around you. Be aware of what others want, but don't let their decisions influence yours.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Invest in something that brings you joy, and it will change your life. Making a move will lift your spirits.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Think about your lifestyle and domestic environment and what you can do to make improvements. Organization and discipline will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Work hard, and what you accomplish will put your mind at ease. You'll develop a masterful plan that will help you better handle your finances, health and contractual matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Slow down, look where you are going and think before speaking. Your insight and resources won't let you down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be a good listener and refrain from taking control. How you treat others and delegate responsibilities will boost your reputation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Let others fend for themselves while you take care of what's important to you. Reevaluate how you earn a living and handle money, and you'll come up with a sound plan.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You can't lose if you act decisively. Set your sights on what you want. Energy and well-thought-out ideas will not disappoint.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) If you act from an emotional impetus, you will make mistakes. Someone will neglect to give you enough information to make a sound decision.

