A capstone project that went through the pandemic gauntlet before completion has become the feather in the graduation caps of Loras College graduate Michael Runde and a trio of fellow student filmmakers.
“One Stolen Moment,” a 17-minute documentary short film about the dashed hopes of Loras College athletes whose championship runs were cut short by COVID-19 last spring, will be screened at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival next week.
Runde and classmates Ben Friedman, Ben Burkholder and Pat Hunt, all media studies majors at Loras in the spring of 2020, had planned their senior project to be a documentary about the community of residents who live around the college campus. They had made introductions, explained the project, had put in many hours of research and pre-production work and had interviews scheduled.
“Then COVID(-19) happened,” Runde said. “People started getting more and more nervous about doing it. Our interview subjects weren’t comfortable meeting with us. We quickly realized our original plan wasn’t going to happen.”
Runde and his fellow students quickly moved out of panic mode into brainstorming mode, then moved on and created a film that has attracted significant attention on the festival circuit and has already aired on Iowa PBS.
What the quartet ended up doing resulted in a documentary short that focuses on a wrestler, the women’s basketball team and the men’s and women’s track teams, all of whom were on Division III championship runs in their respective sports and were expected to bring some serious hardware back to the Loras campus.
“Guy (Patron Jr.), the wrestler, was on the mat, I believe,” Runde said. “The women’s basketball team was on the court. All of the teams had just arrived to where their tournaments were taking place when they were told everything was canceled.”
Professor media studies Craig Shaefer, who was the student advisor for the documentary, said it was an exciting time for the Loras community.
“I’ve been teaching at Loras a long time,” he said. “This really was about to be the single greatest athletic weekend in Loras College history. The excitement among the students, faculty, coaches, administration, everybody was really building. In an instant, the whole thing came down.”
In a perfect storm of coincidences, Runde and his team met with Schaefer a few days after the cancellation of those athletic events to figure out where to go with their project now that their first idea had been scrapped.
“They had an important documentary topic they had been working on, and they had made decent traction with that,” Schaefer said. “That documentary required them to be interviewing people, getting their stories and going into their homes. It quickly became apparent there wouldn’t be a safe way to do that.”
The brainstorming session proved serendipitous.
“We went over some ideas that wouldn’t involve meeting with so many people, and we realized that past weekend all of those events had been canceled,” Runde, said.
Schaefer said the idea came together in just one meeting.
“We talked about how difficult it was that these athletes, who were no doubt going to be become championship athletes, that in a snap it was gone,” Schaefer said. “We thought that in and of itself was a tremendous human interest story.”
But it wasn’t long before another glitch appeared in the project plan.
“About a half hour after that meeting, we went to class and found out we were all going to have to leave campus,” Runde said.
The media lab was dismantled, computers were sent out to students to take home with them and suddenly, the Zoom generation was born.
“The guys really did all of the organization and producing on how to set up the shoots, how to stay socially distant, figuring out which interviews could be done outside, as well as a tremendous amount of research,” Schaefer said.
“They had to do a lot of talking and thinking and figuring out how to take all of these stories and make one polished film.”
Schaefer added that while the on-screen story was about the dashed dreams of college athletes, the behind the scenes story was about creating a film in an environment where college campuses all over the country were shutting down.
“We were all in different places and sending pieces of footage back and forth to be edited,” said Runde. “It was tough in that aspect. We worked on it until we couldn’t work on it anymore. But we got really lucky in that all of the athletes were willing to meet with us, and we were able to meet with some of the coaches and faculty.”
Despite the subject matter, Runde said “One Stolen Moment” is an uplifting film about community support, campus culture and the strength to move on from disappointment.
“Obviously, it was difficult for the athletes,” he said. “We asked them to talk about what they took away from the experience and what they were going to do.”
Guy Patron Jr., the wrestler featured in the documentary, was hoping to try out for the Olympics, while one track athlete was considering going back to Loras for his fifth year of eligibility. Another had gotten engaged and had a job waiting for her.
The film, which has already run on Iowa’s “PBS Film Lounge” has garnered support from outside the community as well, which surprised the filmmakers.
“I’ve had so many people reach out who have nothing to do with Loras and said how it affected them and how it touched them,” Runde said. “It’s interesting how it’s reached outside of the Loras and Dubuque communities.”
Schaefer isn’t surprised at the attention the film is receiving.
“It’s a testament to the talent of these guys and to filmmaking as to what can done right here in Dubuque,” he said. “We’re very proud of the film they’ve created. What they did really came together to create a film that in some ways was a cathartic experience about what was going on around them.”
View the trailer for “One Stolen Moment” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJkhk2p3eBQ.
Visit www.julienfilmfest.com for more information on the 10th annual Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.