At age 76, Sylvester Stallone advocates for making “exercise your hobby instead of your enemy.” Then, “it will always make you better than you were before.” I hope when you’re his age you have the same get-up-and-go. There’s no reason not to, now that a study in JAMA Network Open explains a good way to accomplish that goal — build your muscle strength.

The researchers looked at info on 115,489 participants, ages 65 to 74 and did a follow-up around 7.9 years later. The goal was to determine how much muscle-strengthening activity is needed when you’re age 65-plus to extend your health and longevity.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

