The 16th annual Shalom Shenanigans fundraiser will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday,

Oct. 24, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.

This year’s dinner theme is “Fine Dining With Upscale Fall Comfort Foods” served family-style. Tickets are $50 per person.

The fundraiser assists the center’s operations on an annual basis. It relies on the support of area donors and sponsors to help spread its mission of providing a peaceful place for spiritual community, growth, wellness and holism.

Shenanigans raffle tickets are available for purchase at $5 each or five for $20.

The silent auction, open for bidding, offers a variety of gifts, baskets, services, events and experiences. Preview the items online at shalomretreats.org or in Shalom’s first floor parlor.

